Radisson Blu project gains momentum

Full-scale construction has begun on the Radisson Blu Mirage Resort Fiji following the securing of funding from the Fiji National Provident Fund and BSP.

Relcorp (Fiji) Managing Director, Bob Lowres, says this milestone reinforces their vision.

He states they’re moving closer to turning their plans into a world-class experience.

Lowres says they’re creating more than just a holiday spot.

He says they’re building a future landmark that will strongly appeal to travelers, business guests, and investors.



Construction efforts have accelerated with China Railway No. 5 Engineer-ing Group expanding the skilled workforce as there are up to 80 personnel onsite daily.

Once complete, Radisson Blu Mirage Resort Fiji will offer five-star amenities, unparalleled hospitality, and effortless access to Nadi’s transport hubs.

Lowres notes that nearly 80% of apartments have already been sold, with only around 30 remaining for those seeking to invest in Fiji’s booming property market.



