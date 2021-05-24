Racism flourishes where it’s tolerated: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says racism flourishes where it is tolerated or ignored and a society that does not confront it, will watch the stain of racism grow.

In his statement to the UN General Assembly, Bainimarama conveyed the Government’s unwavering commitment to achieving the objectives of the Convention on the ‘Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination’ and the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action.

Bainimarama says it is the responsibility of the Government, through political leadership, to eliminate racism.

He says Government has many weapons at its disposal to fight racial discrimination, and it should use them all.

He adds leaders must also use their pulpit, to call out racism where it exists and to attach shame and social rejection to racist acts and racist ideas.

The Prime Minister says Fiji has had to confront with honesty an unpleasant history of racial division and racial hatred and even though they have made a great progress, they are still fighting.

Bainimarama says he is proud of the young population who are embracing a Fiji that is both secular and blind to ethnic or racial differences.

Bainimarama concluded his statement by reaffirming Fiji’s commitment to the vision of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and the work that remains to be done.