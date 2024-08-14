Rabuka visits Malipo to learn from China’s success

[Source: Bastille Post Global]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has begun his official China tour by visiting Malipo county in southwestern Yunnan Province.

Rabuka chose the Malipo County as his first stop for his 10-day visit due to the area’s success in poverty alleviation efforts.

Malipo was an impoverished province of China with poor infrastructure but is famous for its agriculture, energy and tourism revitalization success.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says Fiji can gain valuable insights from the targeted policies and industrial development initiatives that has helped the province to come out of poverty.

“We have a lot to learn. I have been making a lot of notes since I arrived on how we can turn the little things in the villages into big names in the provinces and the nation.”

Rabuka toured villages to observe agriculture, education, and cultural preservation efforts in rural revitalization.

He says these success stories are promising areas for collaboration between both nations.