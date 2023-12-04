Rabuka urges urgent climate action at COP28

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has stressed the critical need for the 1.5-degree threshold for the Pacific and the importance of phasing out fossil fuels based on scientific evidence.

During his National Statement address at COP28, Rabuka says there needs to be a sense of urgency in the midst of the ongoing climate crisis.

Rabuka says it is clear that we are at a breaking point for the survival of not only the Pacific but also of humanity.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes that a transformational response is needed.

“These include just the transition that ensures global emissions peak before 2025. This will require deep cuts to emissions that align with the target of keeping global average temperatures below 1.5 degrees. Challenges from last week’s recorded temperatures in Fiji I do not know whether we are going to achieve that, but I call upon all of us to strive towards that. Otherwise, we’ll be under the sea.”

Rabuka has urged that the Loss and Damage Fund needs to be more targeted at the special challenges confronting small island developing states because they are the most exposed and vulnerable.

He adds that it’s estimated that $4 trillion will be needed annually by 2030 to manage the impact of climate change.

According to the PM there needs to be an effort to mobilize financing and investment that is accessible and cost-effective in delivering benefits to all.