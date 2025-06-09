Rabuka to visit India

File Photo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be meeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday.

This will be Rabuka’s first visit to India as a Prime Minister.

Rabuka is expected to be accompanied by Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.

The Indian Prime Minister will host a lunch in honor of the visiting dignitary.

Rabuka is scheduled to call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who visited Fiji in August 2024.

Rabuka is expected to deliver a talk on ‘Ocean of Peace’ at the Indian Council of World Affairs, New Delhi.

Rabuka’s visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji.

It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

