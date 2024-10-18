Rabuka to meet with NZ PM

Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka (right) was warmly welcomed by New Zealand's Minister for Climate Change, Hon. Simon Watts upon his arrival at the Auckland International Airport yesteday. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is on a two-day official visit to strengthen relations with New Zealand and celebrate Fiji Day with the Fijian community in Aotearoa.

Rabuka met with Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, and New Zealand’s Minister for Climate Change, Simon Watts

He was also accompanied by Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesi Korovavala, and his wife.

Rabuka will meet with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to discuss key areas of cooperation, including regional security, economic ties, and climate change, as part of the Fiji-New Zealand Duavata Partnership and later been invited to officiate at the Fiji Day celebrations at Mangere Centre Park, Auckland.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for trade Manoa Kamikamica DPM will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

Rabuka after his New Zealand tour will travel to Samoa for the CHOGAM next Wednesday.