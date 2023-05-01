Rabuka seeks support from Fijians

[File Photo]

Moving forward for the coalition government is not easy, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka seeks the support of every Fijian.

While speaking at the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Rabuka says the support includes lowering non-communicable diseases by being responsible.

Rabuka says being responsible includes living disciplined lives, which will greatly help the government move forward.

“We have to look after ourselves every day—what we eat, what we drink. There are talks going on about the operating hours of our nightclubs, the review, because there are a lot of i-Taukei youth involved; they drink irresponsibly; some were involved in brawls, some even led to death. This is why we need to rethink how we lead our families and schools, including the Vanua. We should have close links with the church and its leaders.”

Rabuka says there is also a need for many i-Taukei communities to learn more about financial literacy to help us invest for ourselves and our future generations.

“How we use our money—some spend every cent they earn; we should buy assets with our pay.” We should work together as a village, as a district, as a province, and especially as a family, to build associations and co-operatives and make good use of your land. The government stands ready to support landowners who wish to start income-generating activities from their land.”

The Prime Minister says once the review of the Fisheries Act is completed, qoliqoli owners can seek the support of the government to help them best utilize their iqoliqoli resources.

Rabuka says the Great Council of Chiefs will help collect ideas from their various provinces that will help move i-Taukei community forward.