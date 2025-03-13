Rabuka rejects calls for resignation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has responded to Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube’s call for his resignation, urging Narube to first secure a mandate to be in Parliament.

Narube had criticized Rabuka earlier this morning, calling for his resignation after the government failed to secure the required 75 percent majority to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

He labeled the defeat as a miscalculation and an embarrassing setback for the Prime Minister.

In his reply, Rabuka stated that only Parliament has the authority to decide on his removal, rejecting Narube’s calls for his resignation.

“My response to that is that I was elected on the floor of Parliament, and it has to be decided by Parliament.”

Rabuka also says he was not wrongly advised when deciding to table the bill.

“I was not wrongly advised; it was the right thing to do, and we had to negotiate to get the support. I was encouraged to get the request from the Leader of Opposition to approach the constitutional issues on a bilateral basis.”

Rabuka adds that the government will continue the pursuit to change the 2013 Constitution.

