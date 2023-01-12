Rabuka recalls Fijian diplomats

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Fijian diplomats serving in key mission sites around the world will be instructed to withdraw from their posts, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka states that it is only right for the new coalition Government to send out representatives who can freely communicate the government policies at the highest level internationally.

He adds that some of the serving diplomats will be terminated, while others will be re-deployed.

“It is a normal thing when there is a change in government, change of political party in government that ambassadors and high commissioners are recalled. Normally they come back for briefing, in some cases they do not go back because the policies they’ve been promoting or asked they’ve been promoting or asked to promote will differ.”

Rabuka says if the diplomats are career civil servants, they will be allowed to go into other areas of the civil service.

The PM says this change will take effect once the chairperson of the Public Service Commission updates him on the diplomatic postings.