Rabuka meets Australia’s Foreign Minister

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka (left) and Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong reaffirmed their commitment to working collectively to tackle the challenges facing the region.

This also includes climate crisis and ensuring the stability, security and prosperity of our region.

Rabuka and Senator Wong met on the margins of the PALM10 Summit in Japan yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says since the signing of the renewed and elevated Vuvale Partnership, there are many tangible development outcomes across various sectors including health, infrastructure, climate action and environment.

Rabuka confirmed that Fiji will soon publish a new national development plan which will chart path forward for the next five years.

In his concluding remarks, the PM confirmed that he will be presenting his concept note for the Ocean of Peace proposal at the upcoming PIF Leaders Meeting in Tonga in August for the leaders’ consideration.

He added that he will continue to promote peace as the highest virtue in the Pacific.