Rabuka maintains ground and condemns comparison

During the high-level dialogue among Pacific Small Island Developing States on Climate Change, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reiterated his stance on Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the tsunami-affected Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Undeterred, the Prime Minister maintains his unwavering position and underscores his independence in decision-making, expressing that he remains unfazed by the criticism.

“My decision to endorse the IAEA findings was taken by me as the Prime Minister’s prerogative. I even have disagreements within my own cabinet.”

Rabuka acknowledges that those who hold differing opinions are entitled to their perspectives.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister disregards any attempts to draw unfavourable comparisons.

“One of my critics over the weekend appeared to be somewhat connecting the wastewater discharge with the catalyst power of a nuclear bomb dropped in the Pacific as part of weapon testing; that to me is more like fear-mongering.”

In a recent declaration, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka concurred with the findings of the International Atomic Energy Agency report.

The report asserts that the ALPS treatment procedure employed by the Japanese government to ascertain the safety of releasing wastewater is in accordance with international safety standards.