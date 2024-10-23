Rabuka leads Fiji's delegation at historic CHOGM in Samoa

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is in Apia, Samoa, where he will be leading Fiji’s delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Rabuka says this is a significant event, as this is the first time CHOGM is being hosted in the Pacific.

He says he is honoured to represent Fiji among leaders from 56 Commonwealth nations.

Rabuka stresses that they have an important week ahead, with various engagements, including bilateral meetings with development partners.

This year’s theme for CHOGM is, ‘One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth,’ which focuses on building resilience and unlocking potential across the Commonwealth.

He highlights that this CHOGM is special as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth and welcome King Charles III to his first CHOGM as the new Head of the Commonwealth.

Rabuka states that he is looking forward to strengthening Fiji’s global and regional partnerships in the discussions ahead.

The delegation from Fiji include Minster for Sports Jese Saukuru, Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu, Assisting Foreign Affairs Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua, along with Permanent Secretaries and Senior Officials.