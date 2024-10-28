Rabuka joins high level mission to New Caledonia

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has arrived in New Caledonia for a three-day high-level mission.

He is joined by other Pacific Islands Forum counterparts, and the mission is being led by Prime Minister of Tonga, Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi.

Rabuka says mandated by the gathering at the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga, this visit is strictly observational, as requested by the Government of New Caledonia.

He says they are in New Caledonia to respectfully observe and engage under agreed Terms of Reference, as endorsed by the French State, the Government of New Caledonia, and the Forum.

FBC News understands that this visit stems from the recent civil unrest on the French territory in the Pacific.