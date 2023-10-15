Rabuka encourages Flying Fijians ahead of RWC quarter-finals

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conveyed the nation’s heartfelt best wishes to the Fiji Water Flying Fijians as they prepare to face England in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals tomorrow.

Rabuka shared his enthusiasm for sending these well-wishes, alongside the Fijian diaspora in Sydney, notably former Flying Fijian Robert Howard.

Both the Prime Minister and Howard were members of the national team in 1977.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka assured the Fiji team and all Fijians that they have full faith in the boys’ ability to make history.

He encouraged the team to not only play their hearts out but to also savour the moment.

The quarterfinal match between Fiji and England kicks off at 3am.