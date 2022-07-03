Rabuka congratulates US President

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

The People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka today congratulated United States President Joe Biden and its people for their 246th anniversary of independence.

Rabuka says Fiji would be in a far better place if we all commit to pursuing principles such as life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.

He adds that these principles should be a reminder for all political parties as they prepare for the upcoming general elections.

The PA leader says that these principles are ideals that countries like Fiji should aspire towards.

The United States gained its independence on July 4th, 1776.