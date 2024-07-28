Rabuka calls for united action against drug abuse

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the closing of the Bula Festival in Nadi [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted the pressing issue of drug abuse, particularly its impact on the youth in the country.

During the closing of the Bula Festival in Nadi, Rabuka emphasized the critical need for collective efforts in combating this growing problem to safeguard the health and well-being of the nation’s children and future leaders.

Rabuka highlighted the alarming reality that drug abuse is not only prevalent but also affecting young people in Fiji.

“If I can persuade one person here today, please be aware that ice or meth, whatever you call it, is not something to try or test out. It will ruin your life, your future, your work, your family, and yourself. Do not even think about trying it if you value your life.”

He noted the absence of educational stalls on drug awareness at the festival, urging organizers to include such initiatives in future events.

Rabuka stressed the importance of educating students about the risks and consequences of drug addiction through the education sector.

However, he acknowledged that the government alone cannot tackle this issue and called for a united front, urging communities, towns, villages, and families to work together on preventive measures to ensure a better future for the next generation.

Rabuka encouraged everyone to take a stand, work together, and remove this scourge from the nation.

“Thank you for giving me this opportunity to make this plea here tonight. It’s a deadly threat. It’s ruining our young people’s lives and our country. Now is the time to tell the police and authorities and report those who are trafficking or selling this drug to our children.”

Rabuka made a heartfelt plea to the young people, parents, and community leaders to beware of the threat posed by drugs.

He urged them to prevent drug abuse not only for personal safety but also for the well-being of villages, towns, cities, and the entire country.

He acknowledged that drug abuse is now prevalent in towns and even in some homes and villages.

The Prime Minister called for immediate action, urging the public to report those trafficking or selling drugs.