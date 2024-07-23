Rabuka apologizes to the people of Rewa

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has apologized to the people of Rewa for the government’s longstanding failure to develop the province.

Speaking at the Rural Housing project in Nadoria, Rewa, Rabuka expressed regret over the poor state of the roads and other issues that have persisted for years.

During his journey from Nausori to Nadoria, Rabuka witnessed firsthand the poor road conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged that despite enduring these challenges for years, the people of Rewa have not raised complaints and have continued to demonstrate resilience.

Rabuka noted that while complaints about road conditions in Suva are frequent, the villagers of Rewa have quietly faced their challenges.

He praised their strength and resilience in continuing their daily lives despite the difficulties.

The Prime Minister assured that the coalition government is committed to providing the necessary services for Fiji and its people, emphasizing that efforts will be made to address the development needs of Rewa and other underserved areas.