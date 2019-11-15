Rabuka a snake that should not be forgotten: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today told members of the disciplinary force that Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is like a snake that should not be forgotten.

Bainimarama was speaking to Disciplinary force members following the commemorative ceremony for the mutiny that took place at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Queen Elizabeth Barrack, in Nabua on this day in 2000.

Bainimarama says those who inflicted the mutiny and the 2000 coup are still around, saying some are in a position in the Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says Rabuka should not be forgotten for trying to take over the position of Commander in the RFMF in 2000 and those loyal soldiers who died shouldn’t have their death be left in vain.

He says Rabuka is a problem for the country.

Bainimarama adds that Rabuka wanted the position of Commander at the time killing was already happening and people were dying.

He told members of the disciplinary force he is not speaking as a politician but in his capacity as a former boss of the army who knows what had happened and what is happening inside and outside the military.

He says when Rabuka joined the Social Democratic Liberal Party he destroyed everything.

Bainimarama says SODELPA was already a bad party and Rabuka only made it worse.

The Prime Minister says Fiji needs a good Opposition Party, one that will bring good to the nation.

He went on to say that the current Opposition has brought nothing good to the country.

He adds they are still bringing back the topic of 2000 and trying to bring back the Great Council of Chiefs.

He says the GCC will not be brought back.

Meanwhile, FBCNews was able to get comments from Rabuka who says he will not look back on what had transpired.

Rabuka says he will not dwell in the past and since he had already frontcourt for what had happened.

The Opposition leader also says god put his eyes in front of his face and not the back of his head, so he will focus on the future.

Rabuka did not answer other questions that were posed to him.