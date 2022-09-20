Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

[Source: The Royal Family]

Queen Elizabeth II’s lifelong sense of duty was remembered in her state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London early this morning.

The late monarch was laid to rest at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, watched by millions of people around the world.

The funeral began with the new King, Charles III, leading a procession behind the Queen’s coffin from the nearby Westminster Hall, where his mother’s body had been lying in state.

The Queen’s coffin was carried on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors towards Westminster Abbey, with thousands of mourners lining the streets to witness the spectacle.

The Dean of Westminster, began the service by speaking of the Queen’s “unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth”.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama was among the congregation of 2,000 people at the funeral service, which included world leaders and royalty.

As the abbey service came towards its end, the Last Post was played, before the nation came to a standstill for two minutes’ silence.

Her coffin was then marched in procession to St George’s Chapel for a committal service, attended by a small congregation of 800 guests.

Towards the end of the service, the late Queen’s Crown Jewels, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and Sceptre were removed from their place on her coffin.

The late Queen was eventually lowered into the royal vault in St George’s Chapel.

It was the first state funeral since Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965 and the biggest ceremonial event since World War Two.