Qoma villagers urged to register for assistance

Aerial shot of Qoma Village in Tailevu

Qoma Village headman Joeli Cagica says registering villagers into the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission is one of their biggest issues.

Cagica said this process was important as it allowed village leaders to be aware of the number of villagers whenever they queried.

Due to the challenges faced in surveying the villagers, he stated that many villagers could potentially miss out on receiving government assistance in times of need.

“Our village is surrounded by the sea, and it’s crucial that every family registers their stay with the government so that we can receive the necessary help. Many families on the other side of the island have not been registered, and that could limit their access to important resources.”

Qoma Village on Qoma Island, Tailevu, has 70 households and is home to over 250 residents.

Cagica emphasized the importance of ensuring all villagers are accounted for, especially in light of the fact that the island faces increasing challenges from climate change and natural disasters.

He also said the village needs urgent assistance to address the issue of disaster preparedness and protection against rising sea levels.