Public hearing in suspended Chief Justice case

Suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar

Suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar’s tribunal hearing will be held for four days from November 21st.

The hearing will be held in public following a decision by Tribunal Chair retired Judge Justice David Lewis.

The hearing will commence from 21st November and is expected to conclude on 24th November.

The Tribunal members were sworn in last month at the State House in the presence of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The tribunal members include retired Judge Justice David Lewis, Justice Jiten Singh, Justice Filimone Jitoko, and Justice William Desmond Calanchini.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar with full pay on the advice of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in January this year.

This was following allegations of misbehavior against Kumar.