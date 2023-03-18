Public consultation to review the MIDA Act

A review of the Media Industry Development Act 2010 is currently underway to update and reform media laws in Fiji.

As part of efforts for the review and reform of the Act, a draft bill has been drafted for consultation.

A public consultation will be held to allow interested individuals or organizations to provide their views and comments on the Act and draft bill.

The Office of the Attorney-General and the Ministry of Communications are calling on interested individuals or organizations to attend the public consultation meeting.

This will be held on the 23rd of March from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Suvavou House in Suva.