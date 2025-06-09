PSGDN calls for justice and equality after Dr. Leli’s passing

Late Dr. Isireli Biumaitotoya (left), PSGDN Interim Chief Executive Loata Tucika.

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network says it is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Dr. Isireli Biumaitotoya, commonly known as Leighley Leli Darling.

In a statement, PSGDN Interim Chief Executive Loata Tucika extended condolences to Dr Leli’s family, friends, describing the late Dr. as someone who lived openly and unapologetically, with courage and truth.

Tucika says Dr. Leli’s passing is a painful reminder of the urgent need to end transphobia, protect vulnerable communities, and ensure justice and equality for all.

Article continues after advertisement

PSGDN has strongly condemned hate, violence, and online commentary that has disrespected Dr.Leli’s memory and family’s grief, saying such actions create fear and insecurity for many LGBTQI+ people in Fiji and the Pacific.

The organisation is calling for stronger anti-discrimination protections, safer schools, survivor-centred responses from authorities, and greater accountability from social media platforms.

It is also urging leaders, communities, and individuals across the Pacific to choose compassion over hate and to uphold the dignity and humanity of all people.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.