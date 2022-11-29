PSGDN applauds the first LGBTQI candidate

Divina Loloma. [Source: Divina Loloma]

Pacific Sexual & Gender Diversity Network says there are a lot of successful and bright Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer and Intersex members in the community who are capable of becoming good political leaders.

This was highlighted by Chief Executive Officer Isikeli Vulavou while applauding the first transgender Political candidate Divina Loloma who is contesting the 2022 General Election.

Isikeli Vulavou says they also hope that the next government looks into the needs and challenges of the LGBTQI community and prioritizes this in its agenda.

“And we would like to see the government investing its resources in building the capacity of organizations, key of public, and private sectors to become more inclusive of LGBTQI people and also building the capacity of LGBTQI people to reach their full potential.”

National Federation Party Candidate Lenora Qereqeretabua says such progressive moves are much needed in the country.

“I am just really proud of Divina and just listening to your stories as well I can imagine what she is going through right now she’s put herself out there for public judgment, for public ridicule but she is just a brave woman.”

Meanwhile, the PSGDN says they hope to build a strong alliance with the communities. This way, they will be able to reach their full potential.