PSC plans sweeping changes

A reshuffle is set to take place in the Ministry of Civil Service from early next year, with numerous key Permanent Secretary positions scheduled to be filled.

The Public Service Commission has confirmed that a substantial number of these senior roles remain vacant and need to be filled urgently.

According to the PSC Chair, Luke Rokovada, some government departments are operating with acting personnel in these positions.

“The PS for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar has resigned and it is likely that his position to be advertised. There is already an officer acting there at the moment but we will need to fill that position substantively early next year. In the Ministry of Education, we have the PS of youth and sports also performing in an acting capacity for education.”

However, Rokovada stressed that the priority for the commission is to make substantive appointments in order to ensure the efficient functioning of the civil service.

The PSC plans to advertise the vacant Permanent Secretary roles at the beginning of next year to appoint qualified individuals to permanent positions.