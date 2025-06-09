PSC announces reassignment of Permanent Secretaries

The Public Service Commission has announced a reshuffle of Permanent Secretaries, moving senior officials across key ministries with the agreement of the Prime Minister.

Peni Sikivou has been appointed Acting Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Business Development from January 5, 2026, following the completion of Shaheen Ali’s contract.

He will act in the role for up to four months until a new appointee takes over.

Justice Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca will assume additional duties as Acting Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Social Protection on a part-time basis, while retaining her substantive role, effective January 19.

Fisheries and Forestry Permanent Secretary Atelaite Rokosuka has been reassigned as Head of the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service from January 12.

Eseta Nadakuitavuki will move from Women, Children and Social Protection to the Ministry of Information as Permanent Secretary from January 19.

