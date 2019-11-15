Proud day to be Fijian, PM says as troops deploy for Australia

A 54-member engineering contingent from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces deployed this morning to Australia.

The troops will assist in combatting Australia’s bushfire crisis.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama posted on his Facebook page announcing the news as a proud day for all Fijians.

In addition, the Prime Minister highlighted that the RFMF personnel and disaster officials are also clearing roads, restoring services and providing relief supplies to Fijians impacted by the heavy rains and flooding brought by Tropical Cyclone Tino, which arrived three weeks after Cyclone Sarai this same season.

Bainimarama says Australians have been there for in the aftermath of past disasters, and Fiji is proud to do the same in this time of great need.

The Prime Minister says this speaks to the capacity of the RFMF and the goodness of the Fijian character that is willing and able to stand in solidarity with Australia while aiding citizens here at home.

“Vinaka to our troops and their families for their service, and may their bravery help lift the Fijian and Australian people to their feet following these disasters.”

As Australians battle the bushfire crisis and Fijians recover from cyclones Sarai and Tino, Bainimarama says we are bearing witness to the powerful resilience of the Pacific spirit.

“While the climate emergency presents a new and frightening reality, if we paddle together, there is no challenge we cannot overcome.”

He adds that he has long said that we are all in the same canoe when it comes to combatting climate change.