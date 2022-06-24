Protecting ocean resource is imperative

[File Photo]

It is critical for Fiji and the Pacific to ensure there is a level of protection for our vast ocean resources that is critical to the livelihood of Fijians and islanders alike.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says as Fiji continues to raise blue bonds, we must ensure that efforts are carried out at the national and community level to ensure ocean sustainability.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds Fiji is working towards achieving its target of 30 percent marine protected areas by 2030.

“We need to be able to ensure that the over million square kilometres of ocean that we have some level of protection. It’s a valuable resource to us.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says efforts to sustainably manage Fiji’s ocean resources are already underway.

“The lifting up of the ban announced by the Prime Minister on beche-de-mer is on a scientific-based approach. A certain species cannot be fished, others can be and make sure that people get access to it and also making sure people have proper licenses, pass the transparency test and only then would they be able to trade in it.”

The Prime Minister has been echoing the need for ocean protection in numerous global arenas.