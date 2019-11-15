Home

Protecting Fiji’s most important marine areas

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 4, 2020 6:20 am
Government has committed to a national network of 30% Marine Protected Areas by the end of 2020.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says that the establishment of marine protected areas has been a challenging task, acknowledging its various interests and utilisation.

Koroilavesau says that Fiji has a lot of advantages as we have learned from other experiences around the Pacific and other jurisdictions adding that the concerted efforts of all those involved in the drafting of the zero plus one maps must be commended.

To complement these maps, a ten-step plan to delivering the 30% MPAs was also developed. The Ministry of Fisheries will progress with vigorous consultation phases with stakeholders.

