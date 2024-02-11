Proper water system is vital says Maharaj

Foundation's Executive, Neil Maharaj

The Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation believes that a large number of rural families do not have access to adequate water systems or washroom facilities.

According to the Foundation’s Executive, Neil Maharaj, the data they have collected through ten-year research highlights the vital need to relook at the strategies.

Maharaj asserts that the absence of proper sanitation poses immediate health hazards.

“Also, what we have realized is that when you go to a rural community, say, for example, 100 houses, we find that only 20 or 10 or 30 houses will actually have a proper water system and a washroom.”

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka reiterates the coalition government’s stance on providing people in rural areas access to clean drinking water and proper sanitation.



“Governments want to provide all members of our country with good, clean portable drinking water, which I think is also one of the SDG goals that Fiji has signed up to.”

The Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation stands ready to work with the government to ensure a brighter and healthier future for rural communities.