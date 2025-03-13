[ Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change ]

A prohibition notice has been issued by the Environment Ministry to Energy Fiji Limited yesterday following investigations into reports of an oil discharge at their Sigatoka Pump Station.

Inspections were conducted immediately after receiving reports of oil based discharge from community members of Vunavutu and Nasama.

Inspectors from the Waste Management and Pollution Control division confirmed that the discharge originated from the EFL pump station.

A statement released states that samples were collected for further testing, and it was confirmed that the discharge was waste-oil from the pump site.

The inspection team has revisited the site and engaged with EFL.

The EFL have been instructed by the Ministry to flush out and extract any remains of the lubricant oil that was left within pockets of soil fractures outside of the EFL boundary.

This exercise will ensure that no remaining oil further enters the nearby waterways.

They have also been ordered to stop the activity that is causing the oil discharge.

The Prohibition Notice will only be lifted once the Ministry is satisfied that EFL has successfully contained the oil spill, and implemented robust mitigation measures to prevent future incidents.

Questions have also been sent to EFL.

