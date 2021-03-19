Proactive steps taken in regards to African Swine Fever

Proactive steps are being taken by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture in relation to the African Swine Fever.

More than 60 officers were trained in Nadi on biosecurity surveillance, diagnostics, and farm biosecurity methods in preparation for a possible African Swine Fever incursion.

BAF Acting CEO, Surend Pratap says biosecurity officers and animal and health workers play a critical role to ensure exotic viral diseases like African Swine Fever, do not enter their borders.

The fever is currently sweeping across pork industries around the world and killing millions of pigs.

SPC Land Resources Division Animal Health and Production Officer Elenoa Salele says with the disease now present in Papua New Guinea, the region will need to scale up border control measures.

The African Swine Fever emergency preparedness and awareness training is the second of three trainings that are being held in Suva and Nadi.

A third training is expected to be held in the Northern Division in Vanua Levu next month.