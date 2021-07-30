Home

News

Prime Minister commends New Zealand’s support to Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 4:55 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stresses that Fiji and New Zealand’s partnership aspires to promote regional solidarity.

Bainimarama highlighted this in a meeting he had with New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

He also reiterated that an enduring partnership between Fiji and New Zealand is the foundation for achieving shared goals and aspirations in areas such as resilient health care, peace and security, climate change and disaster resilience, economic reform, and joint advocacy on Pacific priorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama thanked the New Zealand Government for its swift mobilisation of support to Fiji with the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); and economic relief package estimated at FJD14million.

And more recently the deployment of New Zealand medical professionals as part of the Medical Assistance Team to work alongside Fiji’s healthcare professionals in tracking and containing COVID-19.

The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation to the New Zealand Government for pledging 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Fiji, which provides opportunity for all eligible Fijians over 18 years of age to be vaccinated.

Bainimarama says the continued expressions of warmth and generosity from our New Zealand whanau is testament to the depth of the bilateral relations between Fiji and New Zealand.

He adds that in recognition of this, the two nations are working towards a Statement of Partnership which reaffirms the everlasting bonds of friendship and explores opportunities to elevate bilateral relations.

On regional development, Bainimarama highlighted the upcoming 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting as an opportunity for discussions on issues of importance to the region.

 

