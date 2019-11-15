Prime Minister assures more cyclone resilient buildings

Prime Minister has assured they will be more cyclone resilient when building schools to avoid devastations caused by natural disasters.

He made the address while commissioning projects in Vanua Levu that have been rebuilt after they were damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Voreqe Bainimarama says most schools in Fiji were constructed decades ago and almost none adhered to building codes.

He says as there could be a risk in another devastating cyclone, they are ensuring to work towards resolving the issue.

“We gave meaning to our rallying cry “Stronger than Winston” by fulfilling our promise to build back better, putting in the time and resources to rebuild in line with cyclone-resilient standards. Each new storm we have endured has only fortified our resolve to build the resilience of Fijian communities.”

He says not everything can be rebuilt overnight, it takes time but it is always worth it.