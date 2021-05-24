President visits Labasa following his inauguration

It was an emotional trip back home to Labasa for President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere this morning.

It’s the first time he is setting foot in his province in his capacity as the President of Fiji.

The Tui Macuata arrived in Labasa and went to the Commissioner Northern’s office for a briefing on the work currently being carried out by the government in the Northern Division.

Speaking to the civil servants, an emotional Ratu Wiliame says it’s good to be back home.

“I went as a normal citizen and coming back as a first citizen its been emotional for me. Never thought. Never thought, never dreamt but it was you all that put me up there.”

The President is in Macuata for a short tour today, and a celebration for his Presidency by the Vanua of Macuata will be held at Subrail Park tomorrow.