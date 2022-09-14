President signs condolence book for late Queen

[Source: Supplied]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere signed the condolence book for the late Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, at the British High Commission this morning.

He says the irreplaceable loss leaves in its wake the end of a dedicated life and dutiful sacrifice and the continuation of a legacy of grace that will inspire the people of all nations in perpetuity.

The President had earlier tweeted that Fiji was profoundly grieved by the news of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

