President pardons three inmates

Three serving inmates have been pardoned by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

They are Albertino Shankar, Iliesa Duvuloco, and Veremo Peceli Masidole.

He says the grant of presidential pardon is made possible by the guidance and advice of the Mercy Commission.

He says that on the petition of any convicted person, the Commission may recommend to the President that he exercise the power of mercy by either granting a free or conditional pardon.

It was an emotional day for families to finally reunite with their family members after years of separation.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says this event marks a new horizon and a better Fiji.

Also in attendance were members of the Fiji Corrections Service, the Mercy Commission, the Attorney General, the Acting Prison Commissioner, and family members.