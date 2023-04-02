President meets Ratu Epenisa

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere wished Ratu Epenisa Cakobau well on his leadership as the Vunivalu and as the paramount chief of the Kubuna Confederacy.

He conveyed his wishes for good health, prosperity, and abundant blessings during his visit to Bau Island yesterday.

This was the first visit made by the Head of State to the Vunivalu since his installation earlier this year.

It was also an opportune time for Ratu Wiliame to return the late Ratu Cakobau’s medals to the Vunivalu.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Filomena Katonivere, and a delegation from the Vanua o Macuata and the Office of the President.

In receiving the visiting delegation, Ratu Epenisa acknowledged Ratu Wiliame and the First Lady for taking the time to visit him at his home.

He also wished him well in his leadership as the Head of State and as the Tui Macuata.