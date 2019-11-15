President lays out legislative agenda for 2021

A new Parliament session has begun with the President this morning laying out the legislative agenda for the coming year.

As part of his opening address, Major General Retired Jioji Konrote reiterated that building economic resilience and recovery remains the priority of the Fijian Government.

The President also highlighted that Fiji’s sense of patriotism and cooperation resulted in the successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Make no mistake, our ability to re-establish a shrine economy we’ve built for so many years is very much at stake. Our people’s livelihood’s are at stake. Building our economy back will take an effort that is decisive as corporative and patriotic as it took to contain the virus itself.”

The President also stressed that the Government must make every effort to realize Fijians civil, political and socio-economic rights.

“Alongside the right to health is the right to economic participation, the right to water, the right to education, the right to work and adjust minimum wage, the right to food and water, the right to equality and freedom from discrimination, the freedom of religion and other rights that are all pivotal to the liberty and wellbeing of every Fijian.”

Konrote says the government will be focusing on three key areas to bring the country back-up.

“The Government priorities in this parliamentary session will be centred on three key priorities. Our containment of COVID-19, our economy’s recovery and our response to the climate oceans and biodiversity crisis.”

The President has also highlighted some of the Bills that will be debated in the new year.

“Parliament will consider the Climate Change Bill; Intellectual Property laws: Patents, Trademarks and Designs Bills; the Volatile Substances Abuse Control Bill; the Search and Rescue Bill; the Child Justice Bill; the Child Care and Protection Bill; the Traditional Knowledge and Cultural Expressions Bill; the Anti-doping Bill; the National Payment System Bill; the Refrigerants Management Bill; the Ozone Depleting Substances Bill; the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bill; the Landlords and Tenants Bill; the International Mediation Bill; Electoral Law Reforms; and the Hotel Data Collection System Bill. “

Konrote also thanked members of the Parliament and all personnel who participated in commemorating Fiji’s milestone achievement, the 50th anniversary.