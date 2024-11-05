Preparedness key amid disaster risks

While the unpredictability of natural disasters looms large, particularly in Pacific island countries including Fiji, the only certainty we have is the power of preparation.

This was highlighted by the Ministry of Disaster Management’s Permanent Secretary Isoa Talemaibua during a live tsunami drill in Suva today.

The Permanent Secretary stresses that while we cannot control when a hurricane or tsunami will strike, the only thing we can do now is prepare.

“This drill is so special because we want to tell our students, we want to teach our students, this is what we’re going to do when a tsunami hits the coastal areas.”

Talemaibua adds that the cost of being unprepared far outweighs the investment in readiness.

“Well, preparation is an important component of any disaster. Under the UNDRR framework, every dollar spent on DRR will save government funds $4 in terms of reconstruction.”

Today, five schools participated in the drill, aimed at ensuring students and school staff are well-equipped to respond in the event of a tsunami or other natural disaster.