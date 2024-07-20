PRB steps up efforts to combat drug issues

General Manager of the Public Rental Board Timoci Naleba [File Photo]

The General Manager of the Public Rental Board Timoci Naleba has emphasized the organization’s commitment to preventing drug issues within its properties.

Recognizing the seriousness of the drug crisis, PRB actively promotes awareness among stakeholders and conducts regular spot checks.

Naleba highlights their proactive approach in addressing drug-related challenges, particularly among youth in rental estates.

Initiatives include engaging youth through talanoa sessions with police and faith leaders to educate them on the harmful effects of drugs.

“Not in our estates, but the estates being used to transmit drugs. So, that is one area that we have also looked closely into. Especially the vulnerable in the community, the very young, and the girls and the women.”

PRB has established partnerships with police to exchange crucial data, focusing on areas affecting broader communities.

Naleba emphasizes its commitment to maintaining drug-free rental properties, aligning with PRB’s core principle of community building through housing initiatives.

PRB advocates for hygiene and nutrition in their estates, offering guidance to tenants on cleanliness and basic health practices as part of their community outreach efforts.