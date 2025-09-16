Prasad’s PTC set for April

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption informed the Duva Magistrate Court that they are working on finalizing some agreed facts in the matter of the Former Finance Minister and member of Parliament Professor Biman Prasad.

The court was informed that hearing has been fixed for the stay application in the Suva High Court on 19th March.

The matter will be called again on the 20th of April for pre-trial conference.

Bail has been extended for Prasad.

In this matter, Prasad is accused of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

It is alleged that on or about 30th December 2015, in Suva, Prasad, as an officeholder of the registered National Federation Party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, allegedly failed to comply with Section 24(1) (b) (iv) by omitting to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets, liabilities, and income submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

He is also charged with providing false information in a statutory declaration, having allegedly recklessly submitted a declaration omitting his directorship, which rendered it materially false.

