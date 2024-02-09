Prasad visits Ayodhya

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad extends congratulations to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending his leadership.

The accolades were expressed during his visit to Ayodhya, India.

Prasad emphasizes a faith grounded in respect, tolerance and justice drawing parallels with Lord Ram’s teachings.

He seeks lessons on leading a life of faith, duty, righteousness and service applicable in both personal and societal contexts.

Expressing hope for Fiji’s Hindus to visit Ayodhya, Prasad leaves the Ram Mandir offering prayers to ancestors, acknowledging their yearning to pay respects to Ram Lalla at his Janambhoomi despite historical denials.

Highlighting Fiji’s abundance of Ram Mandirs and regular Ramayan mandalis, Prasad connects the tradition to the exile experience of Fijian Hindus from India under British indentured labour regimes.

He notes his grandparents’ displacement near Ayodhya in the Balliya district.

As the first foreign leader to visit the Ram temple post-consecration by PM Modi, Prasad commemorates the historic event, foreseeing its enduring influence on faith.

Upon arrival at Maharishi Balmiki airport, Prasad was welcomed by Anil Rajbhar and is set to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Lucknow’s business community.

In Ayodhya, he highlighted Lord Ram’s teachings inspiring Fijian indentured laborers to unite against oppression.

Prasad’s itinerary includes attending the 2024 Parvasi Gujarati event in Gujarat engaging with potential investors and the business community.