Prasad rebuts Sayed-Khaiyum's criticism on economy

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says that the economy has experienced positive outcomes in 2023.

Responding to comments by former Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who claims that the economy is sluggish, Prasad says the former Minister has been lying about a lot of things.

Prasad says Sayed-Khaiyum lied about debt, the economy, and investor confidence when, contrary to all these claims, there is a strong economy.

“Contrary to all those lies, what we’ve seen is more than forecasted economic growth in 2023, and we’ve seen the government’s approach to building confidence, and the economy has a good and healthy outcome in 2023.”

Prasad says Sayed-Khaiyum can’t digest the fact that there is a new government with new ministers who are doing better.

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum’s claims of lack of development have also been shot down by the Finance Minister.

“If a government builds half the bridge during their term or half the road, you think the next government will come and leave the bridge hanging. I mean, this is the kind of stupid logic that this man is talking about.”

Prasad says the coalition government is still continuing with projects from the previous administration because that is the right thing to do.

He claims that Sayed-Khaiyum is making wild allegations to hide the failure of the Bainimarama government.