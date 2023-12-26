Prasad highlights positive strides made by the government

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says coalition governments can always be challenging, but it also has a lot of positive aspects as well.

Prasad says in a coalition government there are a lot of internal mechanics of transparency and accountability.

However, he says during the one year, the ministers have focused on working hard and delivering.

“Perhaps we have not communicated the way we should have but we are not a government that is going to brag about what we have done and use propaganda but we also need to at the same time communicate to our people as to what we’ve done and what needs to be done. What are their issues?”

Prasad says there were some shortfalls, and in the New Year they will work closely with all NGOs, community groups, and business organizations.

“I think we have done a lot in terms of working with them, but we perhaps need to do more. And communication could be much better with various stakeholders.”

Prasad says they have instilled a sense of freedom and confidence within the general public.