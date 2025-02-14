Prasad congratulates Vanuatu’s new PM

Acting Prime Minister Biman Prasad [right] has congratulated Jotham Napat for being elected as Vanuatu’s new Prime Minister.

In a congratulatory letter, Prasad reaffirmed Fiji’s continued commitment to work with Vanuatu and the Pacific region in advancing shared goals on regional peace, security and prosperity.

He is optimistic that under Napat’s leadership, the bilateral relations and cooperation between Fiji and Vanuatu will elevate to new levels.

Prasad also extended his best wishes to the Government and the people of Vanuatu for their continued success and prosperity.

Fiji and Vanuatu relations have continued to strengthen over the years through common goals and mutual cooperation that unites the two nations and the broader Pacific family.

