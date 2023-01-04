Practical housing model needed: Nalumisa

[File Photo]

The Minister for Housing and Local Government is working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure they come up with a practical housing model.

While commending the work and policies implemented by the previous government, Minister Maciu Nalumisa says they will be coming up with more new ideas.

He also states they will formalize the lot allotment policy for informal settlements.

“The main objective as far as provision of housing is for all Fijians. When we talk about affordable housing, we looking at cost of development, cost of construction. There’s some things that we need to address with the relevant stakeholders.”



Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa.

Nalumisa says they have already started working on these plans.