Power disruption in Central division

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 7, 2021 8:05 am
The whole of Central division is currently without power supply.

The Energy Fiji Limited says a fault is the cause of the disruption.

EFL team is working on the fault and will restore power to the affected areas.

There is no time frame as to when power will be restored.

