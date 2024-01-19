Central Division affected by power outage

[File Photo]

Hundreds of homes in the Central Division are without electricity due to a fault.

The Energy Fiji Limited has issued a statement via their Facebook page, acknowledging the issue and assuring the public that they are actively working to rectify the fault promptly.

Several areas have been impacted by the power disruption, including Uduya St, C.J.Patel Lami, Waibola Settlement, Green Waste, Vuniivi Settlement, Bilo Settlement, Huana Subdivision, and other parts of Lami, Wainadoi, Nabukavesi, and the nearby regions.

EFL has urged affected customers to stay updated through their official communication channels for any further developments and restoration updates.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and be patient as EFL’s team works towards restoring normalcy to the power supply.

EFL remains dedicated to ensuring the reliability and efficiency of power services for the community.