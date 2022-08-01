Ports of Suva nominated for Oceania’s Best Cruise Terminal 2022

Aerial shot of the Port of Suva. [Source: Supplied]

The Port of Suva has been nominated again by the World Cruise Awards for the award of Oceania’s Best Cruise Terminal 2022.

The Port of Suva is up against the Ports of Auckland (New Zealand), Port of Newcastle (New Zealand), and Sydney Harbour (Australia).

The World Cruise Awards is the sister event to the world travel Awards, which celebrates excellence in global travel and tourism. This is the 2nd year of the annual World Cruise Awards.

The World Cruise Awards aims to foster growth, innovations, and best practice in the cruise sector on a global scale.

Its program covers a full spectrum of the global cruise sector.

The winner for each category is determined by the number of votes accumulated. Voting closes on August 7th, 2022.

Awards are based on a global voting system and is open to industry and non-industry personnel and overseen by an Executive panel.